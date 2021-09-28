Advertisement

Vermont taking applications for COVID relief projects

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is accepting applications for more than $10.5 million in capital improvement grants to boost the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Associated Press
Sep. 28, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is accepting applications for more than $10.5 million in capital improvement grants to boost the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funding is intended for “transformational projects” that will help retain existing businesses, attract more businesses, create jobs and strengthen communities by encouraging capital investments and economic growth.

Grants for for-profit or nonprofit groups will be for up to $1.5 million.

The entrants must show impact from COVID-19, support for the hospitality sector or be in certain areas. 

Click here for all the details.

