WATCH LIVE: Governor, state leaders to give update on COVID in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor is expected to address the rise in COVID cases in Vermont schools at his regular news briefing on Tuesday.

It’s scheduled to start at noon. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The Springfield School District canceled all classes on Monday because about one-quarter of the district’s 1,300 children were forced to quarantine after at least a dozen tested positive for the coronavirus.

The CDC data tracker shows all of Vermont’s counties are experiencing a high rate of virus transmission. And data from the Vermont Health Department shows this month, which isn’t over yet, sets a new record for COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the next group of older Vermonters can now sign up for a Pfizer booster shot. That’s people 75 and older. You’re eligible as long as it has been six months since your second Pfizer shot.

The state is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what occupational or institutional settings at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure should be eligible for booster shots.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 82 new coronavirus cases for a total of 33,329. There have been a total of 313 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3%. A total of 479249 people have been tested, and 28,497 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.