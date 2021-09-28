Woman gets 5 to 15 years in prison for NH overdose death

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a woman has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man in 2016 who ingested the drug and suffered a fatal overdose.

Kaylee Santos, 28, was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty in 2020 to dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Kohli, 22, overdosed and died.

The attorney general’s office says Santos, who was sentenced Monday, will have the chance to earn some time off of her sentence if she completes drug treatment programming and if certain conditions are met.

A message was left for her attorney.

