BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some clearing sky on Tuesday night will allow temperatures to drop well into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning. There may be some areas of patchy frost to start the day in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks under partly to mostly clear skies.

Any sunshine we start with won’t last long, as the clouds thicken up ahead of our next weather system. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon with the chance of a passing late day shower, mainly over our northern areas. Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side as well with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Chilly weather will linger into Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers. Temperatures will still be stuck in the mid to upper 50s.

We should get back to at least a little bit of sunshine by the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 60s. The Fall foliage should also be making a nice appearance by the end of the week as well, with many spots approaching peak from the Green Mountains into eastern Vermont.

Most of the weekend should be in good shape, but there may be a chance of showers on Sunday. Clouds will linger into Monday as well with highs to start the week in the mid 60s. High pressure settles in by the middle of next week with more sunshine, and the return to seasonable, early October temperatures.

