BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After that soggy start to the new work week on Monday, it will be good to get the sunshine back today. The system that brought the wet weather on Monday is moving off to our south & east and taking the rain with it. We will see increasing sunshine as we go through the late morning and afternoon. Then it will be mainly clear & chilly overnight with some patchy fog by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will start out with sunshine in the morning, but clouds will be back on the increase again as a minor disturbance drops down from the north. We may get a few rain drops out of that thing on Wednesday evening & overnight. There could even be a few flurries mixing in at some of the higher mountain peaks of the Green & White Mountains. A few rain showers may linger into Thursday.

We’ll dry out again after that, with partly sunny skies each day through the weekend and into the start of next week. We have to throw in a chance for a few showers on Saturday with another weak disturbance nearby.

Temperatures will be running on the cool side of normal over the next week or so.

The fall foliage is really starting to pop now, especially in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains, and the White Mountains. Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times and do some leaf-peeping! -Gary

