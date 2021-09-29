$25M in health care subsidies ready to be distributed to Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There are two days left for Vermonters to take advantage of $25 million in health care subsidies.

We told you about these benefits last month. They give Vermonters who already receive subsidies to get more, allow anyone who claimed unemployment benefits this year to be eligible and raise the cap on the number of people who can receive benefits.

Officials from the Department of Health Access say Vermonters who take advantage of these funds will save thousands annually.

People who get coverage through Vermont Health Connect are eligible for the financial help through the American Rescue Plan.

And people who buy their insurance directly from their insurance companies are also eligible if they transfer their plan into the marketplace.

Normally, you can only sign up during open enrollment but you can also sign up for another two days.

State leaders say it means more money in Vermonters’ pockets.

“For people to get that health care they need and not have to put off care or avoid it and still having money to pay for it or money for education, food, rent and all the other things we need, that makes a big difference for Vermonters,” said Sean Sheehan, a senior policy analyst for the Department of Vermont Health Access.

A new federal report also shows the average American paid $67 less per month.

Vermonters were saving $186 per person-- the most of any state.

People must apply online. Click here for more information. If they don’t, Vermonters will still get the benefit as a tax credit next year.

