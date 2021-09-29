Burlington city property and Weinberger’s personal car vandalized

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday night, a man vandalized city hall and Mayor Miro Weinberger’s personal car. Twenty minutes before the incident, the same man had been issued a no trespass order for the city hall for being disruptive.

The windows of Contois Auditorium on the second floor of city hall were vandalized.

The man arrested is 34 year-old Patrick Cristaldi, who is being held behind bars. Acting police chief, Jon Murad, said his lengthy criminal history includes two felonies, three assault charges, and two violations of parole.

A statement from the mayor’s office says city hall security tried to contact Howard Center Street Outreach prior to calling the Burlington Police Department. Security only did so following some type of altercation Cristaldi.

Prior to police arrival, damage was done to both sides of city hall.

In addition to that, Cristaldi also allegedly vandalized mayor Weinberger’s personal car.

A statement from Weinbergers office said:

“The Mayor wants to commend the work of our front-line public safety personnel who were responsive, professional, and effective in their work, and he remains dedicated to continuing to expand needed public safety resources in Burlington, including police, mental health, social, and substance use services.”

Tuesday’s Police Commission meeting was supposed to be held in the Contois Auditorium, but had to be moved downstairs. That’s also the reason it was unavailable to watch online.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.