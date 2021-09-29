Advertisement

Burlington mayor doesn’t think City Hall, car vandalism politically motivated

Burlington City Hall and Mayor Miro Weinberger's personal car were vandalized Tuesday night but he doesn't think it was politically motivated.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s personal car was vandalized Tuesday night but he doesn’t think it was retaliation for his politics.

Police arrested Patrick Cristaldi, who they say broke two windows in the auditorium of Burlington City Hall and shattered the window of the mayor’s car.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said Cristaldi has a lengthy criminal history that includes two felonies and three assault charges.

The mayor told WCAX News Cristaldi was asked to leave City Hall Park shortly before the vandalism began but the mayor does not seem to think this instance was in retaliation to anything political.

“I don’t think there’s any indication that has to do with the City Council meeting or discussion. For everything I know at this point, this seems to be an individual who had over a series of days, had problematic incidents with law enforcement and with other organizations, and this action came very shortly after being asked to leave City Hall Park. From what I know right now, it seems to be entirely a reaction to that,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor said he isn’t sure how much the damage to his vehicle will cost him but he said likely in the hundreds to low thousands of dollars.

