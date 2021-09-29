Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck full of corn, spills all over the roadway in St. Albans.



Police say Tuesday afternoon, on Dunsmore Road, a farm truck hauling corn, lost control spilling corn all over the roadway.

Police say the driver tried to get back on the road and hit a telephone pole in the process.

Only minor injuries were reported and the roadway was shutdown for just over an hour.



