Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck full of corn, spills all over the roadway in St. Albans.
Police say Tuesday afternoon, on Dunsmore Road, a farm truck hauling corn, lost control spilling corn all over the roadway.
Police say the driver tried to get back on the road and hit a telephone pole in the process.
Only minor injuries were reported and the roadway was shutdown for just over an hour.
