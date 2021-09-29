Expert analysis on looming government shutdown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bitter battle over funding the federal government is underway on Capitol Hill with the clock ticking away.

Congress has until midnight Thursday to avert a shutdown that could furlough thousands and hamper government agencies.

Republicans remain opposed to approving a funding bill tied to raising the debt ceiling, something Congress must do by Oct. 18 or face a new recession.

The president has been working behind closed doors to find common ground with moderate Senate Democrats opposed to the $3.5 trillion price tag on his social spending package.

Without the reconciliation bill, several progressive Democrats in the House say they won’t sign off on the president’s infrastructure bill.

Greta Van Susteren, the host of “Full Court Press,” breaks it all down for us. Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s interview with her.

