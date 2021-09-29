Experts warn of a shift in the market this National Coffee Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is National Coffee Day. While it wakes you up in the morning, a Burlington coffee shop says it does more than just that.

“It is a fun day. We get to play with our coffee products,” said Richard Vaughn, the owner of Perky Planet.

For Vaughn, coffee is more important than caffeine.

“I enjoy it as a catalyst for people getting together and getting to know each other in an environment for everyone involved,” said Vaughn.

That’s the environment Vaughn says he tries to foster and there is a lot of that in Vermont.

“It’s thriving, it’s a really thriving economy,” said Dan Cox, the president of Coffee Enterprises.

The Hinesburg company tests and researches coffee.

Cox says the brave little state of Vermont has a robust coffee selection that he’s watched grow in his 40 years. But he says we won’t be immune to end of the year problems.

“When Brazil sneezes, everyone gets a cold so to speak,” said Cox.

According to Cox, Brazil grows about 30-35% of the worlds coffee, but they had a sustained drought and two frosts in the month of July that put a major damper on the product.

Because coffee is an agricultural product, bad weather can mean bad year.

“So if you’re a big user of Brazil coffee, you might say I might not get as much as I need from Brazil, so then you switch and buy coffees from other countries. As soon as you do that, the price of those coffees goes up also, then you add on top of that. Then you also have to add in the effects of COVID, they don’t necessarily have enough workers to either pick the coffee, then once it’s picked, process the coffee and then once it’s processed, get it to the ships to ship,” said Cox.

But that’s only short term.

“It’s here, it’s not going away and there are some areas, some geographical areas that are going to be totally devastated,” said Cox.

The threat he says is a changing climate. Warmer, drier years, specifically in Africa, Central America and parts of Asia, could threaten growers or force adjustment, meaning higher prices.

Cox says if you like coffee, it’s important to pay attention.

“We don’t think too much about the climate day in and day out, until we have these hurricanes, until we have these droughts,” said Cox.

He says when that happens, it’s important to understand the link to products like coffee.

Back in Burlington, Vaughn says coffee is simply too valuable. The best cup he ever had could have been six years old and freeze dried, but it was the last cup he shared with his mom. So when you pour a cup-o-joe, he encourages you to share it.

“The most important thing about coffee is to enjoy it with someone you care about, someone you want to get to know,” said Vaughn.

Cox says he respects decaf drinkers out there that often pay more and get less and still love the product.

A few places will be offering deals to celebrate National Coffee Day, so check to see if your morning cup is free.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.