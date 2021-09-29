Hochul taps new NY health chief to replace embattled Zucker

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett will become the top health official in the state as it seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Bassett will replace outgoing state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, a key figure in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic response.

Zucker has been criticized over his handling of the pandemic, especially in relation to nursing homes.

Hochul recently announced his resignation.

Hochul lauded Bassett’s 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors and her devotion to health equity and social justice.

