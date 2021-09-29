Hoopcats unveil nonconference schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a month after the announcement of the America East schedule, the UVM men’s basketball team has finally released its nonconference slate for the 2021-22 campaign.

Vermont will open with a pair of exhbition games at Patrick Gym, including a crosstown showdown against St. Mike’s on October 30th.

The regular season begins on the road as the Cats visit fellow midmajor power Northern Iowa on November 11th. Vermont will also face old friend T.J. Sorrentine on December 10th as they visit Brown; Sorrentine is now the Associate Head Coach for the Bears. They will also return home games from previous years with visits to Northeastern and UNC-Greensboro.

UVM will test its mettle against power conference opponents from the Big Ten and Big East respectively as they visit Maryland November 13th and Providence December 7th.

There are just four regular season nonconference games at Patrick Gym this Winter: the home opener against WPI is November 16th, Yale and Dartmouth make return trips to Burlington, and the Cats will host recent tournament regular Colgate out of the Patriot League on December 22nd.

Vermont will then take a ten-day holiday break before beginning conference play against Albany at home on January 2nd.

