Kerest tapped for next U.S. attorney for Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nikolas Kerest has been tapped to be Vermont’s next top federal prosecutor.

President Joe Biden nominated Kerest for the job.

Now, the Senate must sign off on his appointment.

Kerest has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Burlington since 2010.

He would replace Christina Nolan who was appointed by President Trump.

