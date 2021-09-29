Advertisement

Kerest tapped for next U.S. attorney for Vermont

Nikolas Kerest
Nikolas Kerest(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nikolas Kerest has been tapped to be Vermont’s next top federal prosecutor.

President Joe Biden nominated Kerest for the job.

Now, the Senate must sign off on his appointment.

Kerest has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Burlington since 2010.

He would replace Christina Nolan who was appointed by President Trump.

