Advertisement

Marlboro Music buys former college campus where it resides

The Vermont music venue Marlboro Music has bought the college campus on which it resides after...
The Vermont music venue Marlboro Music has bought the college campus on which it resides after 70 years without claim to the property.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont music venue Marlboro Music has bought the college campus on which it resides after 70 years without claim to the property.

The president and chair of Marlboro Music, Christopher Serkin, said Tuesday that the purchase of the former Marlboro College was in its last stages.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Marlboro Music subsidiary Potash Hill paid $2.7 million to the college’s owner, Democracy Builders Fund 1.

Serkin says Marlboro Music will continue its use of the campus for three months in the summer.

Related Stories:

Marlboro Music Festival to buy idled college campus

Marlboro Music Festival fronts upkeep of college in ownership dispute

Marlboro College sold to nonprofit Democracy Builders

AG Donovan gives greenlight to sell Marlboro College

Deal reached to sell Marlboro College campus

Marlboro College campus listed for sale

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

govphilscott
Vermont ramps up vaccination efforts; ‘test to stay’ program to keep more kids in school
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe fire chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Pittsford man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s death
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos
Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car

Latest News

Nikolas Kerest
Kerest tapped for next U.S. attorney for Vermont
Dr. Mary Bassett-File photo
Hochul taps new NY health chief to replace embattled Zucker
New York Attorney General Letitia James-File photo
New York Attorney General James defends Cuomo investigation
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled a driver who was arrested on a charge of driving...
NH Supreme Court: Driver’s blood alcohol test wasn’t a search