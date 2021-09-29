Marlboro Music buys former college campus where it resides

MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont music venue Marlboro Music has bought the college campus on which it resides after 70 years without claim to the property.

The president and chair of Marlboro Music, Christopher Serkin, said Tuesday that the purchase of the former Marlboro College was in its last stages.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Marlboro Music subsidiary Potash Hill paid $2.7 million to the college’s owner, Democracy Builders Fund 1.

Serkin says Marlboro Music will continue its use of the campus for three months in the summer.

