NH Supreme Court: Driver’s blood alcohol test wasn’t a search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled a driver who was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated had no reasonable expectation of privacy after he submitted a blood sample to the state for a blood alcohol concentration test.

The court issued an opinion in the case of David Almeida, who gave the blood sample following his arrest in 2019 but changed his mind nearly two weeks later.

The state lab went ahead with a test, which showed the concentration to be nearly twice the legal limit.

A judge agreed the state violated Almeida’s right to be free from an unreasonable search.

The state appealed.

The Supreme Court agreed with the state.

