President signs disaster declaration after Vermont storms

President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for damage caused by storms that hit the...
President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for damage caused by storms that hit the southern Vermont counties of Windham and Bennington at the end of July.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for damage caused by storms that hit the southern Vermont counties of Windham and Bennington at the end of July.

The office of Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that officials have identified more than $5 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms.

With the disaster status, communities are eligible to receive 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery.

Those costs include repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure that was damaged during the storm.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann says towns should use the money to make lasting changes to public infrastructure.

