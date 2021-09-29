Advertisement

Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding

Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate have forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further jeopardizing $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate have forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further jeopardizing $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.

The Republican-controlled council earlier this month voted to table a request to spend federal pandemic relief money on a public health program manager and a dozen workers to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to shouting protesters.

Gov. Chris Sununu said state police escorted state employees to their cars after what he called “unacceptable, unruly behavior.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

