Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate have forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further jeopardizing $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.

The Republican-controlled council earlier this month voted to table a request to spend federal pandemic relief money on a public health program manager and a dozen workers to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to shouting protesters.

Gov. Chris Sununu said state police escorted state employees to their cars after what he called “unacceptable, unruly behavior.”

