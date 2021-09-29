Road map for effective diversity, equity and inclusion in Vt. businesses, communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more businesses, organizations and municipalities are adding diversity, equity and inclusion directors and committees. But experts warn it has to be done the right way to be effective.

“Personally, I’m really happy and thankful to be in this role. I feel a deep sense of responsibility,” Marissa Coleman said.

Coleman is the newly tapped Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vice president at the UVM Medical Center. The psychologist is an expert in trauma and social justice.

It’s her job to assemble a team and draft a five-year strategic plan for Vermont’s largest employer.

The goal is to create a sense of belonging for patients and staff, so she’s having discussions with groups of people with shared identities. The hospital will then use that information when making policy decisions.

“My role is going to be in every decision that we make and every meeting that I am a part of that I bring the DEI lens thinking who is this going to impact, who needs to be at the table that perhaps is not part of this discussion,” Coleman said.

UVMMC joins a whole host of organizations hiring DEI experts to be part of their day-to-day businesses.

Some of those experts say the death of George Floyd and nationwide demonstrations put a spotlight on issues of equity and discrimination and spurred the hire of DEI professionals.

In the past 18 months, the state of Vermont, the city of Burlington, universities and even organizations such as the Vermont Principals’ Association have hired permanent roles or created DEI committees.

However, the head of the Windham NAACP, Steffan Gillom, warns against companies tokenizing the diversity and inclusion movement. Gillom says real change takes more than checking a box.

“That is going to take hard work. That’s going to take more than statements. It’s going to take more than pretty conversations. It’s actually going to take a policy change within the organization that’s coupled with actual realistic compositional change that’s coupled with actual realistic cultural change,” Gillom said.

Gillom and Rutland Area NAACP President Mia Schultz say DEI work should accomplish the following things: an organization needs to examine policy failures in the past, look at current policies with experts, have a structure for reporting DEI violations and sanctions for those who don’t meet expectations.

Even smaller cities than Burlington, like St. Albans, are creating DEI committees.

Gillom and Schultz say if smaller towns lack racial diversity, they might still have residents who feel marginalized.

“There are LGBTQIA people who are in every community. There are people with disabilities in every community. And if you foster an environment of inclusion, you’re going to bring the people who also want to live in small towns to your community and that will benefit your community,” Schultz said.

Schultz and Gillom also say businesses need to hire a trained professional for this work instead of relying on someone already on staff.

