Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new inclusion resolution is adopted and a selectman is censured following a public meeting Tuesday in Rutland Town.

It comes after public complaints about Facebook posts by Selectman Don Chioffi that include statements that some community members saw as racially insensitive.

The board previously declined adopting a declaration of inclusion based on its prior actions and commitments. But in light of the posts and other comments made online by Chioffi, the selectboard revisited the the measure.

The board also voted to censure Chioffi and remove him from committees.

“I am being discriminated against by Mr. Faignant in this motion because I exercised free speech, which may have been offensive to him, but that’s just too bad. We have a right to be offended in this world. We’re offended by a lot of things but we don’t get to take action on them,” said Chioffi.

Chioffi did apologize to one person at the meeting following some of his comments online.

