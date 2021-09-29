Sanders urges House to reject infrastructure bill without strong reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined other progressive lawmakers worried social programs could be left behind and that the reconciliation bill won’t pass.

Sanders, I-Vermont, says if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes on its own Thursday, it would violate an agreement reached within the House Democratic Caucus. He also said it would end all leverage to pass a major reconciliation bill.

In a statement, Sanders said, in part: “That means there will be no serious effort to address the long-neglected crises facing the working families of our country, the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor. It also means that Congress will continue to ignore the existential threat to our country and planet with regard to climate change.”

Sanders went on to urge House progressives to reject the infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill.

