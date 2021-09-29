Advertisement

Sanders urges House to reject infrastructure bill without strong reconciliation bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined other progressive lawmakers worried social programs could be left behind and that the reconciliation bill won’t pass.

Sanders, I-Vermont, says if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes on its own Thursday, it would violate an agreement reached within the House Democratic Caucus. He also said it would end all leverage to pass a major reconciliation bill.

In a statement, Sanders said, in part: “That means there will be no serious effort to address the long-neglected crises facing the working families of our country, the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor. It also means that Congress will continue to ignore the existential threat to our country and planet with regard to climate change.”

Sanders went on to urge House progressives to reject the infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill.

Let’s be crystal clear. If the bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed on its own on Thursday, this will be in...

Posted by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

govphilscott
Vermont ramps up vaccination efforts; ‘test to stay’ program to keep more kids in school
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe fire chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Pittsford man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s death
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos
Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car

Latest News

berniesanders
Sanders urges House to reject infrastructure bill without strong reconciliation bill
Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate have forced the postponement...
Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says Volkswagen Group of America and related...
Volkswagen to pay NH $1.15M in emissions-related settlement