Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - There’s a surprise for “Star Trek” fans in Ticonderoga, New York! Already, the town is home to a replica of the original series “Star Trek” set. Now, it’s expanding to include a replica of the spinoff series “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

James Crawley, the mega-fan behind the original set, says this new one is designed to cater to a new generation of fans.

“The Next Generation is hugely popular and the generation that watched that as children are now adults, so they are really getting into this kind of thing, the grandparents want to see the original series and the kids want to see the Next Generation, so that’s where we are at,” Crawley said.

And helping them promote that new set are two of the Next Generation’s stars. Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner-- aka Dr. Crusher and Data-- are set to beam into Ticonderoga next spring.

Our Cat Viglienzoni got a sneak peek at the “Next Generation” set that’s under construction. Watch the video to see.

