UVM team tracks foliage recovery from caterpillar damage

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s fall foliage season has started and the leaves are turning in some forests in the state.

But did the caterpillar activity over the summer hurt the leaves this fall?

Our Cat Viglienzoni followed up with the drone lab at the University of Vermont to find out.

“They did they come back,” said Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, the director of UVM Spatial Analysis. “This is something we expected to see for gypsy moth defoliation, the trees will give it their best shot to regrow their leaves once gypsy moths grow into moths after their caterpillar stage and we are able to document that with our drone data not only with imagery but lidar data which gives us an accurate representation of the canopies.”

So what’s next for the lab’s work?

“The next step is we will be taking the data which is really amazing, a lot of people think a drone gets just imagery but we got this lidar data that gives us three dimensions, so we really want to take a look at the biomass which is the amount of leaves to see if we can dig in to quantify because we haven’t had this technology before it’s brand new and we think we will be able to get a better understanding of the impact of the stress the gypsy moth has on our forest between it being an invasive species and the impact on climate change,” O’Neil-Dunne said.

