Vermonters roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer booster shot

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont vaccine booster clinics are open and ready to give you your third shot.

You are eligible if you’re 70 or older and received a Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago.

People can get the booster dose in pop-up clinics all over the state every day and at many pharmacies, as well.

At a clinic in South Burlington on Wednesday, staffers told me they have administered about 200 booster doses since they began on Monday, but they expect to do more in the coming days.

“I’m getting my last booster! Or getting my booster-- I hope it’s the last booster,” said Cynthia McGeoch of South Burlington.

The third time’s the charm for Vermonters over the age of 70 who recently became eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

McGeoch says she’s more than happy to get it.

“Wonderful, wonderful, I wish more people would do it,” she said.

Garnet is a company licensed with the Vermont Health Department to administer these vaccines. Deputy Director Jeff Patterson says they aren’t seeing as many folks come out as they thought would.

“The turnout has been lower than we originally anticipated, but as the age banding and the populations eligible are increasing, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of people turning out,” Patterson said.

No walk-ins are allowed for the booster. But spots are available and easy to grab online if you are over 70 and received a Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago.

“I signed up this morning at 10:30 and got an appointment at 11:30, so it worked out great,” Steven Greenfield said.

“I was actually kind of relieved that the third shot came along, the booster shot, and I was ready to get it whenever it was available,” said George Beach of Essex Junction.

Pharmacist Hayley Hooks from Kinney Drugs says this booster provides additional coverage and protection against the delta variant.

“We’ve seen across the board that the more antibodies, then they’re a little more protective against the delta variant,” Hooks said.

“As the efficacy of the vaccine has waned over time and the cases have increased, they found that the booster doses improve the protection against the virus and the vulnerable populations at risk,” Patterson said.

Vermonters who are getting this third dose say they’re glad to be protected.

“Well, I don’t want to be sick,” said Katherine Coggio of Richmond.

Friday, Vermonters aged 65 and older can get the third Pfizer booster.

Also, you can get the booster at any location offering them; you don’t have to go to the same pharmacy or clinic where you got your first two doses.

Staff at the clinic tell me they only are giving this to those who got Pfizer for now. They say Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s approval is on the horizon.

Click here for all the details on where to get your booster shot.

