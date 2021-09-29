Vermont’s lieutenant governor wraps up statewide tour

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray is heading to Bennington and Windham County to wrap up her “Recover Stronger Tour” Wednesday.

Gray has been traveling across the state since June to hear from Vermonters about what it’s been like for them during the pandemic.

She says there are many issues that need attention, including access to broadband, a housing shortage, an uptick in mental health needs among young people and workforce shortages.

Gray says Vermont got nearly $3 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act and that only $600 million has been given out. That means there’s a lot of money left and she wants to make sure it’s going to the right place.

“In my case that means bringing what I’ve learned back to the statehouse, to the governor, as an extra set of eyes and ears as we move into the legislative session and setting a budget for next year,” said Gray.

She will be heading to various spots in Brattleboro and Bennington Wednesday, including a school, development project, and the Veteran’s home.

She says she wants to hear from you. You can contact her by clicking here.

