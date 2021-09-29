Volkswagen to pay NH $1.15M in emissions-related settlement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says Volkswagen Group of America and related companies are going to pay the state $1.15 million in a settlement for their use of devices on some diesel vehicles that resulted in excess emissions of nitrogen oxides.

The office said that Volkswagen had installed software in the vehicles that turned off emissions controls. At times, this resulted in nitrogen oxide emissions estimated to be more than 30 times the allowed limit.

The settlement resolves the last case between Volkswagen and the state related to the devices, which were discovered in 2015.

In a similar settlement, Volkswagen agreed to pay Montana over $357,000.

