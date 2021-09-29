Vt. lawmakers, Scott administration seek compromise on rental registry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and the Scott administration are seeking a compromise on a bill that would create a rental registry for landlords.

It would have created a statewide registry of all long-term apartments and short-term Airbnb, and create six new positions in the state to oversee rental safety checks.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, vetoed it, citing concerns of growing bureaucracy.

Ahead of the next session, lawmakers, housing advocates and the governor’s team are looking to clarify misconceptions in the bill and get on the same page.

