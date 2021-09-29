What’s next for Rutland Ravens?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What are the next steps for Rutland to incorporate the Ravens mascot?

During the latest School Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night, the members voted 5-4 in favor of accepting findings from the outside attorney and the ad hoc committee. That includes recognizing the Ravens as the current mascot for Rutland City Public Schools.

School Board Chair Hurley Cavacas says a committee is being formed to create a timeline for change going forward and discussing the finances available for the changes.

“I’m hoping no matter what happens that in the near future we can put this behind us so we can really focus on the important issues such as budgetary, COVID right now is a big issue,” Cavacas said.

We don’t know when the committee will first meet.

Cavacas says it is possible for someone to bring the mascot issue up again, requesting the discussion of returning the Raiders name as an agenda item.

