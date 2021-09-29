BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will remain across our region on Wednesday night and through most of the day on Thursday. We’ll see a chance of showers on Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Showers will be spotty, mainly over our northern areas, with the chance of a snowflake or two at the highest of elevations.

Thursday will start out with cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. We may see a few breaks of sun during the afternoon, but skies will likely remain mostly cloudy with below normal temperatures once again in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday and Saturday are looking better with partly sunny skies and temperatures getting into the low to mid 60s. Another weather system will move out of the west into our region starting later on Sunday and into the start of the work week. Clouds will return again on Sunday afternoon with the chance of late day showers. We may see a few more showers on Sunday night and into Monday. High temperatures through the middle of next week will remain in the low to mid 60s.

