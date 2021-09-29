BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but then clouds will move in from the north as an upper level disturbance slides down our way from Canada. Those clouds will be scattering some showers by late afternoon, through the evening, and into the overnight hours. A few showers will persist into the first part of Thursday. The rain won’t amount to much, though . . . just a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected. There may even be a few flurries at the higher mountain peaks by Thursday morning!

Skies will start to clear late Thursday as the upper level system drifts away, so we are headed for a decent Friday and Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be staying on the cool side for this time of year, though

The weekend will go downhill a bit on Sunday, as a system to our west & south will be inching close enough to us that we may get some showers out of that. The start of next week is also looking a bit iffy - some sunshine, but also the chance for a few showers each day, too.

Keep that jacket handy over the next bunch of days, as temperatures will continue to run a good deal below normal. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.