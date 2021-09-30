10 NH community health centers get over $5M for construction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Ten community health centers in New Hampshire will receive a total of over $5.3 million through the American Rescue plan to support construction projects, the state’s congressional delegation said Thursday.

The grants range from over $120,000 to over $670,000.

Recipients include Health First Family Care Center, Inc.; Lamprey Health Care, Inc.; Ammonoosuc Community Health Services; Coos County Family Health Services, Inc.; Indian Stream Health Center; Amoskeag Health; City of Manchester; Greater Seacoast Community Health; Mid-State Health Center; and Harbor Homes, Inc.

“Ensuring our community health care centers have the facilities and capabilities necessary to meet the needs of the patients they serve is critical, especially as many providers have been overwhelmed by the influx of Granite Staters due to COVID-19,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement. “That’s why securing federal assistance for our frontline providers to complete necessary construction projects was an important effort during negotiations of the American Rescue Plan.”

