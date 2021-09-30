Advertisement

AG to review vaccine protest that delayed NH governor’s meeting

New Hampshire’s attorney general wants to determine if any individuals violated criminal laws after protesters disrupted an executive council meeting, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general wants to determine if any individuals violated criminal laws after protesters disrupted an executive council meeting, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it.

Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate moved around the room in Manchester on Wednesday, shouting “Shut it down.”

Sununu, a Republican, said state police had to escort state employees to their cars after “unruly and very aggressive” behavior.

Attorney General John Formella on Thursday announced the start of a review “of the facts and circumstances surrounding yesterday’s conduct of individuals” at the meeting.

The postponement further delayed a council vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.

