Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holds free conference for Vermonters
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is holding a free conference for Vermonters Thursday.
This will happen virtually Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Click here to register.
The foundation’s president says knowledge is a powerful tool that can help you navigate Alzheimer’s disease more easily.
Dr. Oz is a guest speaker during Thursday’s conference.
The event will go over things like how to pay for long-term care and recognizing certain needs.
Related Story:
Free Alzheimer’s conference aimed at Vermont caregivers
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.