Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holds free conference for Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is holding a free conference for Vermonters Thursday.

This will happen virtually Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The foundation’s president says knowledge is a powerful tool that can help you navigate Alzheimer’s disease more easily.

Dr. Oz is a guest speaker during Thursday’s conference.

The event will go over things like how to pay for long-term care and recognizing certain needs.

