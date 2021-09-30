Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holds free conference for Vermonters

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is holding a free conference for Vermonters Thursday.

This will happen virtually Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The foundation’s president says knowledge is a powerful tool that can help you navigate Alzheimer’s disease more easily.

Dr. Oz is a guest speaker during Thursday’s conference.

The event will go over things like how to pay for long-term care and recognizing certain needs.

Related Story:

Free Alzheimer’s conference aimed at Vermont caregivers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing
File photo
More ballet dancers allege abuse by instructor and wife
File photo
Doctors urge you to get your flu shot this October
Despite the flu barely being around last year, experts say that could change this year.
October is the month to get your flu shot