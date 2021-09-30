Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl in Alabama

Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.(NCMEC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday has been canceled, with the state law enforcement agency saying the 15-year-old girl has been located, WBRC reported.

Local reports indicated Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin has been found safe, but Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not publicly confirmed it.

Adrianna had last been seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and was believed to be in extreme danger, official said in the alert.

There was no immediate word on the status of a suspect, earlier described as a man in his mid to late teens or early 20s and wearing a maroon hoodie.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

