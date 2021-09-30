Advertisement

Board approves new name for Vermont State Colleges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, Vermont State Colleges are getting re-branded.

The Board of Trustees for the Vermont State College System voted in favor of unifying the campuses, becoming Vermont State University.

Wednesday night, several people signed up to talk in public comment. Most were against the change, but board members say it’s necessary.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny says the current system is unsustainable. She says they’ve been losing money since 2012, and the pandemic only made it worse.

People at the meeting say they’re worried about the schools losing their individualism.

“I’d like to point out so far about why campuses can’t retain their names, mascots, and branding while operating under the umbrella of VSU,” said Andre Fleche, a professor at Castleton University.

“I do hope with the new Vermont State University name, we can have a sense of place when we talk about each of the campuses and what they offer. So Vermont State University at Johnson, at Lyndon, at Castleton, at Randolph, at Williston. These places are not just towns, they’re life bloods of our institution,: said Meaghan Meachem, a professor at Northern Vermont University.

“Vermont State University gives us incredible flexibility in bringing the brand identity of the new university to life. In the coming months, we will be continuing the exciting work of establishing a unified brand identity for Vermont State University,” said Zdatny in a statement.

Zdatny says there’s been feedback from at least 3,000 faculty, alumni, and community partners throughout this process.

The name change and consolidation will launch in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Pittsford man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

Gary hast the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York...
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage
Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York...
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage
The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to...
Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding
The request was back before the council on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled due to...
Protesters force delay in NH vote on vaccine outreach funding