Board approves new name for Vermont State Colleges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, Vermont State Colleges are getting re-branded.

The Board of Trustees for the Vermont State College System voted in favor of unifying the campuses, becoming Vermont State University.

Wednesday night, several people signed up to talk in public comment. Most were against the change, but board members say it’s necessary.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny says the current system is unsustainable. She says they’ve been losing money since 2012, and the pandemic only made it worse.

People at the meeting say they’re worried about the schools losing their individualism.

“I’d like to point out so far about why campuses can’t retain their names, mascots, and branding while operating under the umbrella of VSU,” said Andre Fleche, a professor at Castleton University.

“I do hope with the new Vermont State University name, we can have a sense of place when we talk about each of the campuses and what they offer. So Vermont State University at Johnson, at Lyndon, at Castleton, at Randolph, at Williston. These places are not just towns, they’re life bloods of our institution,: said Meaghan Meachem, a professor at Northern Vermont University.

“Vermont State University gives us incredible flexibility in bringing the brand identity of the new university to life. In the coming months, we will be continuing the exciting work of establishing a unified brand identity for Vermont State University,” said Zdatny in a statement.

Zdatny says there’s been feedback from at least 3,000 faculty, alumni, and community partners throughout this process.

The name change and consolidation will launch in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.