Doctors urge you to get your flu shot this October

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the flu barely being around last year, experts say that could change this year, and they are urging everyone to get vaccinated sooner than later.

“I absolutely recommend getting a flu vaccine,” said Dr. Sarah Davies with Central Vermont Medical Center.

More social movement means more potential for flu spread, that’s why Dr. Davies says it’s better to think about it sooner.

“An afterthought or getting brushed aside, and you know I want to make sure that doesn’t mean we aren’t considering that or getting protected for that,” Davies said.

She says October is a prime time to be lining up your shot. But she also recommends the typical mitigation efforts to prevent illness, including handwashing, masking and social distancing.

“I know there is a lot of strong feelings and a lot of other things going on with the masking, but certainly if you have a cough or if you have a runny nose or congestion, then you should be thinking you could be spreading any respiratory droplets via that method if you are not putting a mask over your face to prevent that. I hope our behavior can change or we can consider things that way,” Davies said.

While the CDC reports a record-low in flu cases last year, that was due to many COVID precautions that now aren’t in place this year.

“Yes, we learned about it. Yes, it helped mitigate it, but I don’t think it’s going to mitigate it to the levels it did last year is my prediction,” Davies said.

Doctors say the flu shot is the best bet for winter, especially as we head indoors. And local pharmacists say they are ready to meet that demand.

“They are starting to think of that early fall and really starting to protect themselves from flu,” said John Marraffa, the president of Kinney Drugs.

He says October is a big flu vaccination month, and they are ready.

Kinney Drugs say they can vaccinate children for the flu in New York ages 2 and up. In Vermont, it’s ages 18 and up. While they have people in the pharmacy, they want to make sure people also consider COVID vaccination options.

“If it’s easy and accessible for them to get COVID and flu, we do see more people willing and able to get both shots,” said Marraffa.

Dr. Davies says getting both shots is safe. She also says the flu is still serious and should be treated as such. Because it’s still early in the season, there is still a lot to learn. But the flu shot is still the best mitigation.

“Potentially larger gatherings and trying to do that in a safe and responsible way and a good way to do that is to make sure your vaccinations are up to date and that includes your flu vaccine,” Davies said.

Moderna has said it is working on a combination flu/COVID vaccine, but there still is no timeline on that yet.

