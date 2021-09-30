Donation aimed at creating more affordable housing in Chittenden County

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County has been in the throes of a housing crunch for years but there’s a new promise to build more.

The New England Federal Credit Union on Thursday announced a $6 million donation to two housing organizations to create more affordable housing in this area.

“The need has never been more critical,” said Maura Collins, the executive director of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

Collins says her organization will use $3 million to develop hundreds of affordable homes throughout the state.

“We have been, in this region, building enough homes but not enough affordable homes. So this is what’s going to help get us to where we need to be,” she said.

The Building Homes Together campaign in Chittenden County advocates for more housing for all income brackets.

Their latest report finds over the last five years more than 3,600 new homes were built but only 536 are considered affordable.

What is affordable is based on the tenant or the buyer’s ability to pay by spending no more than 30% of their total income on housing.

Michael Monte of the Champlain Housing Trust says their $3 million will be used specifically to build affordable housing for those in the Black, Indigenous and people of color or BIPOC community.

“Black families don’t have access to homeownership as much as white families do. That’s what we’re going to challenge ourselves and challenge the real estate community generally in terms of moving that needle in a better direction,” Monte said.

In addition to the new housing, the New England Federal Credit Union plans to reintroduce a program to better prepare first-time home buyers.

“The Home Ownership Made Easy program is about not only helping with education-- how do you own a home, how do you plan for that-- it’s helping with down payment. You know, many people can’t come up with 3% to put down. So we can do that with individuals,” said John Dwyer of NEFCU.

These initiatives are in their infancy; no sites for the projects have been identified. We also don’t know how many homes and apartments will be built or how many people will be housed.

