Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Pandemic-related provisions that expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits for people directly impacted by COVID-19 are set to expire on Friday, the Vermont Department of Labor said.

The expanded eligibility was for situations including people needing to quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, care for a child whose school or childcare center was closed due COVID-19, or care for a family member who had the illness, the department said.

When the expansions expire, Vermonters may only qualify for unemployment benefits under traditional criteria, like being laid off or terminated without cause, officials said. People who have been filing for unemployment under one of the virus-related provisions will be required to do a weekly work search.

Vermonters may be eligible for workers’ compensation if they have contracted COVID-19 while at work, according to the state Labor Department.

