Advertisement

Hassan among Senators looking to improve health equity

File photo
File photo(KFYR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is among members of a Senate panel looking at ways to improve health equity.

Even before the pandemic, studies showed that people of color were less likely than white people to have a personal health care provider. Hassan says the pandemic exposed those inequities and Thursday asked witnesses, including Vanderbilt University researcher Dr. Consuelo Wilkins, what can be done about it.

“We saw this early on in the pandemic -- that individuals who had symptoms and needed testing were being told to contact their primary health care provider. Well, if you don’t have one, then who are you contacting... and how does that work?” Consuelo told the committee.

She says while telehealth access has expanded during the pandemic, data shows the people most likely to use telehealth are wealthy and white. That’s because the technology come with its own set of challenges including internet connectivity, ease of use, and even having a private room to use for a telehealth visit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
Ticonderoga is already home to a replica of the original series "Star Trek" set. Now, it's...
Sneak peek at ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ set under construction in Northern NY
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, the unified schools of the Vermont State...
Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools

Latest News

The New England Federal Credit Union on Thursday announced a $6 million donation to two housing...
Donation aimed at creating more affordable housing in Chittenden County
Vt. pandemic food program holds final pickup
The University of Vermont broke ground on a new multimillion-dollar research facility Thursday.
UVM breaks ground on multimillion-dollar research facility
Six million dollars is going to farmers across Vermont, and a portion of that money focuses on...
$6M gift aims to accelerate future of farming in Vermont