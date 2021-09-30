Hassan among Senators looking to improve health equity

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is among members of a Senate panel looking at ways to improve health equity.

Even before the pandemic, studies showed that people of color were less likely than white people to have a personal health care provider. Hassan says the pandemic exposed those inequities and Thursday asked witnesses, including Vanderbilt University researcher Dr. Consuelo Wilkins, what can be done about it.

“We saw this early on in the pandemic -- that individuals who had symptoms and needed testing were being told to contact their primary health care provider. Well, if you don’t have one, then who are you contacting... and how does that work?” Consuelo told the committee.

She says while telehealth access has expanded during the pandemic, data shows the people most likely to use telehealth are wealthy and white. That’s because the technology come with its own set of challenges including internet connectivity, ease of use, and even having a private room to use for a telehealth visit.

