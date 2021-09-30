H.S. Highlights for Wednesday, September 29th
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FIELD HOCKEY
CVU 8, Colchester 2
Essex 2, Middlebury 1
Mt. Abe 3, Rice 0
Otter Valley 3, Fair Haven 0
BOYS SOCCER
Milton 13, Missisquoi 0
GIRLS SOCCER
CVU 2, Essex 1
Mt. Mansfield 1, South Burlington 0
Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 1
Burlington 1, BFA - St. Albans 0
Rice 4, Mt. Abe 0
BFA - Fairfax 8, Hazen 1
Milton 3, Vergennes 2
Rutland 1, Middlebury 0 (2OT)
Harwood 8, Peoples 0
Lamoille 2, Spaulding 1 (OT)
Missisquoi 4, Winooski 1
Montpelier 5, Thetford 3
North Country 5, U-32 3
Northfield-Williamstown 8, Lyndon 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Essex 3, Montpelier 0
Rice 3, BFA - St. Albans 0
South Burlington 3, St. Johnsbury 1
