H.S. Highlights for Wednesday, September 29th

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 8, Colchester 2

Essex 2, Middlebury 1

Mt. Abe 3, Rice 0

Otter Valley 3, Fair Haven 0

BOYS SOCCER

Milton 13, Missisquoi 0

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 2, Essex 1

Mt. Mansfield 1, South Burlington 0

Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 1

Burlington 1, BFA - St. Albans 0

Rice 4, Mt. Abe 0

BFA - Fairfax 8, Hazen 1

Milton 3, Vergennes 2

Rutland 1, Middlebury 0 (2OT)

Harwood 8, Peoples 0

Lamoille 2, Spaulding 1 (OT)

Missisquoi 4, Winooski 1

Montpelier 5, Thetford 3

North Country 5, U-32 3

Northfield-Williamstown 8, Lyndon 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Essex 3, Montpelier 0

Rice 3, BFA - St. Albans 0

South Burlington 3, St. Johnsbury 1

