Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) - A 70-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his daughter when she came to visit his home with cookies has been found competent to stand trial, even though he maintains delusional and paranoid thoughts.

The Valley News reports James D. Perry Jr. appeared in Orange Superior Court in Chelsea on Wednesday for a brief competency hearing. A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation found that Perry maintained delusions but was able to answer questions about the charges he faces and was able to participate in his defense.

He has been charged with second-degree murder among other charges for allegedly shooting his daughter, Karina Rheaume, with a shotgun in May.

