Man charged with assaulting woman at Pitbull concert

A man has been accused of attacking a woman at a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire as she was trying to break up a fight over a drink.

The woman, 22-year-old Madysen Audet, of Keene, said she was struck at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 29. She was with friends attending the concert. The man was charged with second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. Doctors said Audet suffered paralysis from the waist down.

WMUR-TV reports Audet spent 16 days in the hospital, followed by rehab. She’s now at home recovering, working on her balance and using stairs.

Related Story:

Keene woman says she’s paralyzed after concert attack

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)