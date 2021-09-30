Advertisement

Man charged with assaulting woman at Pitbull concert

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man has been accused of attacking a woman at a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire as she was trying to break up a fight over a drink.

The woman, 22-year-old Madysen Audet, of Keene, said she was struck at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 29. She was with friends attending the concert. The man was charged with second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. Doctors said Audet suffered paralysis from the waist down.

WMUR-TV reports Audet spent 16 days in the hospital, followed by rehab. She’s now at home recovering, working on her balance and using stairs. 

Related Story:

Keene woman says she’s paralyzed after concert attack

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos

Latest News

Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
The Mount Washington Observatory posted that a brief snow shower passed over the summit on...
Mount Washington gets 1st snow of season
File photo
More ballet dancers allege abuse by instructor and wife
File photo
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holds free conference for Vermonters