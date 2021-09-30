Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing
File photo
More ballet dancers allege abuse by instructor and wife
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer