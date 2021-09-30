Many details of ‘Vermont State University’ rebranding a work in progress

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State College System officials say while many elements of Wednesday’s decision to rebrand all campuses under the Vermont State University name remain unclear, the plan is to maintain faculty at the campuses they currently teach.

The VSCS Board Wednesday voted to implement the name change, but what it actually means for current and future students remains unclear. VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny on Thursday said many of the details of the rebranding still need to be worked out and that will be critical when it comes to recruiting new students. Some programs will remain where they are, Zdatny said, including Vermont Technical College programs with labs built specifically for those classes. But she says some programs, students, and faculty may span multiple campuses.

“You might have a Lyndon communication student who is sitting in class with a Lyndon professor, with some Castleton students participating remotely. And then that same student may then in the next class block be sitting in a class remotely -- synchronously but remotely -- sitting in Lyndon, but the professor is physically in front of the students in Castleton. So, really trying to figure out how that delivery can work,” Zdatny said.

The name change becomes official by the fall of 2023.

