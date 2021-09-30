Advertisement

More ballet dancers allege abuse by instructor and wife

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - Another dancer has come forward to allege that a former star with the Boston Ballet and her instructor husband sexually abused her.

The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that the dancer, who is identified in court filings as Jane Doe 100, is one of five dancers who say Mitchell Taylor Button and his wife, former Boston Ballet principal dancer Dusty Button, “exploited their position of power and influence in the dance world to sexually abuse young dancers across the country.”

A lawyer for the Button says they deny the allegations.

