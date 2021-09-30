Advertisement

Mount Washington gets 1st snow of season

The Mount Washington Observatory posted that a brief snow shower passed over the summit on Wednesday.(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - It’s a sign of what’s to come - Mount Washington has recorded its first snow of the season.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted that a brief snow shower passed over the summit on Wednesday. Summit temperatures were in the 20s on Thursday morning. More snow was possible.

The highest peak in the Northeast United States is 6,288 feet and is known for its erratic weather. 

