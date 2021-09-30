Mount Washington gets 1st snow of season

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - It’s a sign of what’s to come - Mount Washington has recorded its first snow of the season.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted that a brief snow shower passed over the summit on Wednesday. Summit temperatures were in the 20s on Thursday morning. More snow was possible.

The highest peak in the Northeast United States is 6,288 feet and is known for its erratic weather.

