NH lawmakers get consultants’ report on new youth facility

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Consultants hired to examine the future of New Hampshire’s sprawling youth detention center say it should be replaced with a much smaller facility designed and staffed as a residential treatment home instead of a prison.

The state spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester though it typically houses about a dozen teens. The two-year budget signed in June included a mandate to close it by March 2023, and a legislative committee has been studying how to replace it.

The consultants’ report members received Thursday recommends an 18-bed facility with a single-story “group home” design.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)