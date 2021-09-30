Advertisement

NH lawmakers get consultants’ report on new youth facility

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Consultants hired to examine the future of New Hampshire’s sprawling youth detention center say it should be replaced with a much smaller facility designed and staffed as a residential treatment home instead of a prison.

The state spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester though it typically houses about a dozen teens. The two-year budget signed in June included a mandate to close it by March 2023, and a legislative committee has been studying how to replace it.

The consultants’ report members received Thursday recommends an 18-bed facility with a single-story “group home” design.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vandalism in Burlington
Man arrested in vandalism of Burlington City Hall, mayor’s car
corn spill in St. Albans
Corn spills onto St. Albans roadway
A new inclusion resolution was adopted and a selectman was censured at a public meeting Tuesday...
Rutland Town selectman censured following comments online
The owner of a shooting range and training center went before Vermont's high court on Wednesday.
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Despite pleas from students and alumni not to change, the unified schools of the Vermont State...
Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools

Latest News

James Perry
Man accused of shooting daughter found competent for trial
Raw Video: Hochul COVID briefing - Sept. 30
Raw Video: Hochul COVID briefing - Sept. 30
File photo
Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button