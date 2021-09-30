Police: Driver in South Burlington tractor-trailer crash distracted by GPS

Advertisement

Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in South Burlington Thursday.(Courtesy: Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in South Burlington Thursday.

Investigators say Nicolas Campeau-Gratton, 26, of Quebec, was driving the big rig around noon Thursday when he swerved to miss a vehicle entering the travel lane. Campeau-Gratton’s truck hit the guard rail and then flipped in the median.

The southbound passing lane was closed for almost three hours while the truck was removed.

Police say Campeau-Gratton admitted to being distracted by his GPS.

