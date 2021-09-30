Advertisement

UVM breaks ground on multimillion-dollar research facility

The University of Vermont broke ground on a new multimillion-dollar research facility Thursday.
The University of Vermont broke ground on a new multimillion-dollar research facility Thursday.
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont broke ground on a new multimillion-dollar research facility Thursday.

The Firestone Medical Building is expected to house more than 200 personnel and provide the school of medicine with 150 new research labs.

Construction of the building began in October of last year.

Marilyn Cipolla, a researcher at UVM, said this project couldn’t have come at a better time.

“What a time to be investing in science. It’s the work of some amazing scientists that laid the groundwork for vaccine in less than a year, and PCR testing, and monoclonal antibody testing, and, of course, public health,” Cipolla said.

Funding for the project came through grants, research funding and other donations.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $45 million. It’s expected to be complete in 2023.

