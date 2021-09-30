Vt. businesses awarded $3.6M in downtown tax incentives

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday announced millions of dollars in taxes credits to spark business development in downtown and village centers.

The governor says 28 projects across Vermont will receive a total of $3.6 million in tax credits designed to help offset investment costs. Scott made the announcement at the St. Johnsbury Distillery, a new business that has benefited from the program.

The distillery’s Brendan Hughes says investment in local businesses helps make downtowns and villages more attractive places to live. “You can see in the town, for anyone looking to invest and actually relocate here for living, it’s instrumental for the amount of projects and what they can do for the town. And just recruiting people, to now see this as a viable option to not only invest their money but also to live and have their families grow here as well,” he said.

ST. JOHNSBURY HEMP PROCESSOR TO BENEFIT FROM TAX INCENTIVES

Nine projects in St. Johnsbury received nearly $1.4 million in tax credits for this fiscal year. That includes a future industrial hemp processing plant at the old Ide building downtown, which has been empty for 30 years.

Despite the roller-coaster hemp market in Vermont over the past few years, Brandon McFarlane is bullish on the industry. “I see the industrial hemp industry starting here and growing from here,” he said.

And a former St. Johnsbury feed factory that has sat idle for 30 years could be the epicenter. It’s being purchased by Zion Growers, a family-owned business. McFarlane says the Industrial hemp they will deal with is a lot easier to grow than the hemp used to make CBD. “It’s a cluster crop. You throw it in the ground and it grows very similar to wheat or other grain-type crops like corn. And then if you can hay, you can hemp,” he said.

After hemp was legalized at the federal level in 2018, farmers across the region rushed to plant the crop. In 2019, nearly 1,000 farmers registered to grow it in Vermont. Many of them intended to sell their crop to processors to make CBD, which is used for a variety of medicinal purposes. But there simply wasn’t enough processing capacity and many farmers were left with fields filled with plants they couldn’t sell.

Herrick Fox has been farming hemp for the past three years. “There was just so much excitement in the bubble and everyone got caught up in it and of course, farmers end up holding the bag,” Fox said.

This year, there are fewer than 360 hemp farmers in Vermont. A drastic decrease from two years ago. Processing capacity remains an issue, but the St. Johnsbury plant is intended to fill the void. Fox calls the St. Johnsbury project a game-changer for the industrial side of hemp. “It’s got thousands of uses, everything from paper and packaging, to fuel pellets,” he said.

“There is no disputing how durable this plant is and what it can do to change agriculture,” said Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Officials say the state tax credits are helping to renovate the building, which could ultimately employ up to 30 people as part of the $1.6 million project. “In anything in agriculture, unless you have someone who is willing to process it, it doesn’t matter how much you grow,” Tebbetts said.

And growing the business is something Zion Growers is already focused on. “At some point, we do plan on expanding and getting a bigger facility, more machines and expanding, really, throughout the state,” McFarlane said.

If all goes according to plan, the goal is to have industrial hemp being produced out of the factory next September.

